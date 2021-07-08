Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,196 shares during the quarter. Yum China accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Yum China were worth $107,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 25.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after buying an additional 41,816 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Yum China by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after acquiring an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Yum China by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 776,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,950,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

YUMC stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.48. 44,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

