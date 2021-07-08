Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.09). Conifer reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Conifer had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

