Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of IR opened at $49.35 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.51.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after buying an additional 6,872,342 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

