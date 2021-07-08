Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,842,000 after buying an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after buying an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,755,000 after buying an additional 559,423 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

