Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.85 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.76. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $205.23. 652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.81. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $135.16 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

