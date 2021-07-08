Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will report $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.00. The Travelers Companies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,310%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

TRV stock opened at $152.19 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

