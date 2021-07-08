Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $2.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $3.30. Tractor Supply posted earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $8.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.86.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $187.62 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tractor Supply (TSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.