Zacks: Analysts Expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. Airgain posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,980. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.04 million, a P/E ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.29.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

