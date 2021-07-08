Zacks: Analysts Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $475.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report sales of $475.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $515.20 million. At Home Group reported sales of $515.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

HOME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $339,001.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,156. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in At Home Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $38.06.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

