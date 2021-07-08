Zacks: Analysts Expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.80. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 358.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.01. 24,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,429. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 89.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 35,310 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 48.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 12.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 165,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 103.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 234,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 119,174 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

