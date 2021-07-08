Zacks: Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.64 Million

Brokerages expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to announce $161.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.99 million to $164.34 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $144.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $648.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.97 million to $660.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $673.98 million, with estimates ranging from $656.62 million to $704.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE:OFC traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $28.57. 1,274,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,915. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $98,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

