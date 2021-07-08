Zacks: Analysts Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report $102.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.97 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year sales of $439.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EVER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 132,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,790. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $832.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $296,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,075 shares of company stock worth $1,210,104 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EverQuote by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EverQuote by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

