Zacks: Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to Announce $1.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post $1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $155.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $166.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 28.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 24.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 88,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

