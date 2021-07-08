Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to post $11.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $11.52 million. IRIDEX reported sales of $6.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year sales of $50.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.46 million to $50.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.73 million, with estimates ranging from $60.26 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRIX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. 30,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.27.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

