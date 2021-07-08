Zacks: Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported sales of $975.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $504,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01. Kelly Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $869.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.29.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

