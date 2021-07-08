Zacks: Analysts Expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. ReneSola reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOL. Raymond James began coverage on ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sidoti began coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ReneSola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ReneSola by 2,087.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 352,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 336,588 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

SOL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,919. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.77 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.30.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.