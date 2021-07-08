Zacks: Analysts Expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to Post $2.86 EPS

Brokerages forecast that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.00. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $186.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $13,790,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

