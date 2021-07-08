Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Post -$0.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to report ($0.63) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Anterix reported earnings per share of ($0.88) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anterix.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

ATEX stock opened at $58.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $164,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Anterix by 580.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.