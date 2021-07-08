Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NUVB opened at $10.02 on Monday. Nuvation Bio has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

