Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $18.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.53. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $543.55 million, a PE ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.