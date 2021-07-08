Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.53 Million

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to announce $37.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.32 million to $39.00 million. Orion Energy Systems posted sales of $10.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $153.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $156.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $187.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%.

OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 19,712.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 258.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

OESX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. 240,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,064. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $162.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.84.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

