Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.84 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.76. Zimmer Biomet reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,580%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $7.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $7.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.35.

NYSE ZBH opened at $161.10 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $115.05 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

