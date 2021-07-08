Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Hold

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Sportswear has lagged the industry in the past three months. While the company on its last earnings call lifted its 2021 margins outlook, it expects high variable expenses associated with global DTC sales increase, as well as operating costs of distribution centers and other operations. Also, the company expects elevated demand creation spending; escalated incentive compensation and high personnel expenses in 2021. Additionally, the company remained mindful of supply-chain and logistic hurdles due to the pandemic. Nonetheless, strong direct-to-consumer e-commerce business has been a driver, as part of which the company’s Experience First initiative is noteworthy. This was witnessed in first-quarter 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines grew year over year. Markedly, sales increased across all categories, regions and channels.”

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

COLM opened at $100.74 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.77.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

See Also: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.