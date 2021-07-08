Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) to Sell

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FROG. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.29. The company had a trading volume of 734,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,963. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.27. JFrog has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $95.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

