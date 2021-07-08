Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aperam from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of APEMY opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.12. Aperam has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $59.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $2.5681 per share. This is a boost from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

