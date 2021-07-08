Zacks Investment Research Lowers Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castlight Health, Inc. operates as a provider of cloud-based software. Its enables enterprises to gain control over their rapidly escalating health care costs. The Company’s Enterprise Healthcare Cloud allows its customers to conquer the complexity of the existing health care system by providing personalized, actionable information to their employees, implementing technology-enabled benefit designs and integrating disparate systems and applications. Castlight Health, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $378.29 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.83. Castlight Health has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Castlight Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $123,066.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 258,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,088.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. Company insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 455,996 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,337,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,659.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 623,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 588,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

