Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Hold

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 110.80% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 27.8% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 46.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

