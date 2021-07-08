Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) to Buy

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

LESL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock valued at $432,329,852.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

