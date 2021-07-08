Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to “Buy”

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BPRN traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,297. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $190.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

