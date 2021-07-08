Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to Hold

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GRA. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 57.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

