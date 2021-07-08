Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) to report $24.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $23.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $112.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $120.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $330.62 million, with estimates ranging from $291.20 million to $386.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zai Lab.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Several research firms recently commented on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

In related news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total transaction of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,254 shares of company stock valued at $54,355,279. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $165.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,698. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.33.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zai Lab (ZLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.