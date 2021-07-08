ZelaaPayAE 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,833.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $246,210.10 and $140,833.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006711 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000073 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000197 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000783 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.