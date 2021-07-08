Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.27% from the company’s previous close.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

