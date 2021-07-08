Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

ZETA opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

