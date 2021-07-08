Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Given a C$0.69 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) received a C$0.69 price objective from analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 165.38% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ZC opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. Zimtu Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 17.71.

About Zimtu Capital

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

