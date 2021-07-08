Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Given a C$0.69 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) received a C$0.69 price objective from analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 165.38% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ZC opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. Zimtu Capital has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 17.71.
About Zimtu Capital
