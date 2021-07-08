Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,823,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,470 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,587,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,815,000 after acquiring an additional 244,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,585,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,202,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.34 and a 52-week high of $197.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

