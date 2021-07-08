Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,254,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $4,808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $197.40 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.34 and a twelve month high of $197.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.13.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

