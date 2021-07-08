ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Bought by KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,262 shares during the period. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 3.9% of KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 55.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $28.12. 189,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,666. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.07. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

