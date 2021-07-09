-$0.05 EPS Expected for ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ClearSign Technologies’ earnings. ClearSign Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ClearSign Technologies.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of CLIR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.71. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 44.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 75,640 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

