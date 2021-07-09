$0.05 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Under Armour reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $21.07. 115,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

