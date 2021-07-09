$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $691,788,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,511,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181,917 shares during the period. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,526,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 15.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,966,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803,666 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,863,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $18.47.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

