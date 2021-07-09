$0.49 EPS Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.32. 1,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,598. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

