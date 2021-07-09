$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 126,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.54. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in FirstCash by 11.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

