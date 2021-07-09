$0.90 EPS Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

HIW stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.58. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.