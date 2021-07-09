$0.90 EPS Expected for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.91. Highwoods Properties posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

HIW stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.58. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

