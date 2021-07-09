$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $652.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $30.24. 58,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,132. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.50, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 459,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 279,853 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 814,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,087,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 155,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

