10,000 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $861,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,060. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

