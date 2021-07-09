10,031,753 Shares in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Purchased by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,031,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,157,000. Eros STX Global makes up approximately 13.1% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jeereddi Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Eros STX Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESGC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.31. Eros STX Global Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

