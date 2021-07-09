102,039 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Bank OZK makes up about 1.2% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after buying an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 208,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 343,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 18,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,936. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.56%.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.