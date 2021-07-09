1060 Capital LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

1060 Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 60.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Rush Street Interactive comprises approximately 2.2% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

RSI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,254. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rush Street Interactive

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.