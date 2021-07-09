119,400 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 119,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after acquiring an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $53.74 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.16.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

